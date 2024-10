SEAN MCGOVERN, A leading Kinahan cartel figure who was arrested in Dubai yesterday, will be held in the United Arab Emirates pending extradition proceedings, Interpol has said.

In a statement announced the international police and intelligence service confirmed the arrest of McGovern, who it called “one of Ireland’s most wanted fugitives”.

McGovern, who was shot in the botched Hutch gang hit to kill Daniel Kinahan at the Regency Hotel in 2016 which was a catalyst for an escalation in the Hutch/Kinahan feud, was wanted for charges including murder and directing an organized crime group.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest in connection with the murder of Noel “Duck Egg” Kirwan in Dublin in December 2016.

It was seen as a revenge attack for the Regency murder because Kirwan was a friend of Gerry Hutch. It is understood that McGovern has been in hiding in Dubai since the incident.

Interpol, who previously issued a Red Notice – the most-serious type of warrant – for McGovern, has confirmed that the arrest of McGovern took place in the Emirati city yesterday morning.

A spokesperson detailed the arrest was made following a joint operation between the service, An Garda Síochána and local police in Dubai.

Interpol’s Secretary General Jürgen Stock said: “Cases like this underline the value of international police cooperation via Interpol’s global network, and again highlights that no fugitive can consider themselves safe from justice.”

McGovern has been named in the Special Criminal Court by Detective Superintendent David Gallagher while giving evidence in the trial of Michael Crotty, who is accused of facilitating the murder of Noel Kirwan in 2016 by buying a mobile phone top-up for Sean McGovern.

He has also been identified in US sanctions documents against the Kinahan Organised Crime Group. His arrest was yesterday commended by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

He told reporters: “This has been a very long process and investigation that has involved international partners – started off by our late colleague John O’Driscoll with great skill, capacity and energy and we are following through on the foundations that he laid.”

Includes reporting by Niall O’Connor