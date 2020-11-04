Have you seen Sean? Appeal for information on 64-year-old man missing from Co Wexford

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 64-year-old man missing from Co Wexford.

Sean Timmons Source: Garda Press Office

Sean Timmons has been missing from the Enniscorthy area since yesterday.

He is described as being 5’11″ in height, of stocky build, with grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Sean was wearing a dark grey jacket, blue jeans and a dark colour hat. He has tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.