A REQUEST FOR a full recount in Trinity College’s Seanad constituency will be decided upon later this morning.

Green Party candidate Hazel Chu requested the recount following the 15th count, which put just 31 votes between her and independent candidate Aubrey McCarthy.

It is the third and final seat on the Trinity College panel, with Independent senators Lynn Ruane and Tom Clonan retaining their seats on the panel yesterday.

Ruane was re-elected on the 11th count, followed by Tom Clonan on the 13th count.

Meanwhile, all three incumbent senators on the National University of Ireland (NUI) panel were re-elected.

Michael McDowell became the first candidate to be elected to the new Seanad just before midnight on Wednesday, followed by Rónán Mullen and Alice Mary Higgins.

All three are independents.

Senators and would-be senators had been canvassing TDs, councillors and graduates from the NUI and Trinity College of Dublin since early December to earn one of the 49 seats up for grabs.

Senators are elected by graduates of some universities to two out of the seven panels in the Seanad, and there are three seats each for Trinity and for NUI.

However, this is the last time that Trinity and NUI will elect three Senators to the upper house of the Oireachtas.

From 2026, Trinity and NUI graduates, along with graduates of other higher education institutions who hold Irish citizenship, will elect six Senators to the Seanad’s Higher Education constituency.

The other five vocational panels are designed to give political representation to different groups and sectors within Irish society.

Vocational panels

The five vocational panels are being counted consecutively in Leinster House, beginning with the Cultural and Educational panel.

A recount of Count 18 has been requested, and this will begin at 9.30am this morning.

Only one senator has been elected so far to this panel, with Sinn Féin’s Pauline Tully reaching the quota of 190,834 votes on the sixth count.

Tully said she will be “the strong Sinn Féin voice the people of Cavan need in the Oireachtas”.

Speaking last night after she topped the poll, she remarked that “Cavan needs a strong Sinn Féin voice in the Oireachtas to represent them”.

“As well as being that strong voice for the county, I also want to continue my work for people with disabilities, carers and those working in the education sector,” added Tully.

“Following my election to the Seanad tonight, this constituency now has three Sinn Féin Oireachtas members who will go toe to toe with the government from day one.

Sinn Féin's Pauline Tully after her election last night Oireachtas Oireachtas

It is expected that the full results of this panel will be returned tomorrow and then counting will begin on the other panels.

Counting will continue through the weekend and the full results of the vocational panels are expected to be returned on Monday.

Following the elections, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will get the opportunity to appoint 11 senators to the upper house.

This is done to ensure that the government has a majority in the Dáil and the Seanad.

Depending on the outcome of the election, Martin may choose to appoint someone outside of both coalition parties.

Previous Taoisigh have chosen to appoint people from groups not adequately represented in the Oireachtas.

-With additional reporting from Muiris O’Cearbhaill