Search continues for teenager missing from Belfast since Sunday

POLICE AND NEIGHBOURS in Belfast are continuing a search for a missing 14-year-old schoolboy who was last seen on Sunday evening.

Noah Donohoe was last seen cycling his bicycle in the Northwood Road area of the city at approximately 6pm on Sunday.

Noah left his home at approximately 5.30pm with his black Apollo mountain bike. He was wearing a black skateboarding helmet, a khaki green North Face jacket, grey sweatshorts, a tie-die blue hoodie, Nike trainers with a bright yellow tick and was carrying a khaki rucksack at the time.

Noah was seen on Ormeau Avenue in Belfast at 5:45pm that evening and was sighted again on Royal Avenue a short time later.

He was then seen on North Queen Street heading towards Limestone Road at 5:57pm.

“An eyewitness believes they saw a young male matching Noah’s description fall off his bicycle on Sunday evening, possibly sustaining a head injury, in the vicinity of North Queen Street-York Street, but we do not know the specific time,” Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said today.

“We believe Noah got back on his bicycle, cycling into Northwood Road where he then abandons all his clothing, as he is seen a short time later cycling while naked. We believe Noah then dropped his bicycle and left the area on foot,” Kirkpatrick added.

There have been no further confirmed sightings of Noah since 6.08pm on Sunday.

According to the BBC, hundreds of volunteers in Belfast have come out to help search for Noah since he went missing.

PSNI supported by air support unit, police dogs and a tactical support group have been searching the area alongside community rescue service and local volunteers, Kirkpatrick said.

“Noah’s family and police are very concerned for Noah as this is completely out of character,” he added.

“We need help from the public to find him. If you have any information please contact police immediately on 101 quoting reference number 1619 of 21/06/20.”