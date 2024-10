THE SEARCH FOR a man who was reported missing at 7:30pm yesterday evening is continuing in Co Donegal this evening.

The man, aged in his 50s, was last seen in his kayak off the coast of Co Donegal, in the Machaire Gathlán area, near the village of Derrybeg.

Two life boats from Arainn Mhór and Lough Swilly and a rescue helicopter from Sligo are aiding in the search, which a spokesman for Malin Head Coastguard said would continue until dark this evening.

