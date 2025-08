SPANISH EMERGENCY SERVICES are searching for two occupants of an acrobatic plane that went into the sea off the coast of Mallorca in the Balearic Islands, the civil guard said.

Witnesses on a boat in the area said they saw the plane go down on Saturday evening just off the port of Soller, after performing a series of acrobatics just off the island’s north coast.

One witness said the plane had taken off some two hours earlier to perform a stunt routine, according to local media.

Rescue teams recovered some plane wreckage, but there was no immediate sign of the pilot and passenger.