A SECOND MAN has been arrested in connection to the seizure of herbal cannabis worth an estimated €6.86 million.

Around 343 kilograms of herbal cannabis was seized in the Dublin 3 area on Friday afternoon in a joint operation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service.

A man in his late 20s was arrested as part of the investigation but has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man, aged in his early 50s, is currently detained at a Garda Station in Dublin as investigations continue.

