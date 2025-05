A SECOND MAN has been charged in relation to a reported assault at a London nightclub involving R&B singer Chris Brown, police have said.

The American musician, 36, appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

He was arrested by police detectives shortly after 2am on Thursday at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, having flown into the city by private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Brown was detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, central London.

He was formally charged on Thursday evening, and remains in police custody.

During an appearnace in court on Thursday, police said that the complainant, Abraham Diaw, was stood at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and was then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

In a statement this morning, UK police said that US national Omolulu Akinlolu will also appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court later, charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Chris Brown is scheduled to tour the UK and Ireland this summer, with a June date scheduled for Dublin’s Marlay Park.