Monday 12 December 2022
Second man charged with 2019 killing of young father shot while pushing a buggy

Jordan Davis, 22, from Darndale, was shot by a gunman on a bike while pushing his four-month-old son’s pushchair.

8 minutes ago 514 Views 0 Comments
22-year-old Jordan Davis was fatally injured in the shooting on 22 May, 2019.
A 34-YEAR-old man replied, “yeah, fuck off,” when he became the second person charged with the murder of a young father shot dead while pushing a baby’s buggy in Dublin.

Father-of-one Jordan Davis, 22, from Darndale, was shot by a gunman on a bike while pushing his four-month-old son’s pushchair.

The fatal shooting occurred at a lane beside Our Lady of Immaculate National School in Darndale just before 4 pm on 22 May, 2019.

Gardaí charged Robert Redmond on Monday morning with murdering Davis and brought him to appear before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Ronan Smith told the judge that in reply to the charge, Redmond’s response was: “Yeah, fuck off”. He was then handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Judge Kelly noted it was a murder charge, and the district court did not have jurisdiction to consider a bail application.

Redmond of Streamville Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, has yet to indicate a plea. 

Dressed in a black body warmer jacket, black jumper and trousers, and white runners, he spoke only to consult with his solicitor Eoin Lysaght.

He said, “Okay, yes,” when told the judge would list the case for mention and a video link appearance on Friday.

Lysaght said he presumed the prosecution’s book of evidence was nearly ready, but the detective replied that it would not be completed by Friday.

It needs to be served on the accused before the judge can grant a return for trial order sending the accused forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Kelly said the matter would notionally be listed for a book of evidence but then put back until the new year.

She remanded the accused in custody and granted him legal aid.

He is the second man to be charged with the murder of Davis.

In July, the Central Criminal Court handed a mandatory life sentence to Wayne Cooney, 31, from Glenshane Drive, Tallaght, Dublin.

Cooney had pleaded not guilty; however, a jury convicted him of murdering Jordan Davis and unlawfully possessing a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.

Tom Tuite

