A TOP BELARUS opposition leader, Sergei Tikhanovsky, has been released from jail after being pardoned, Belarusian human rights group Viasna said today.

His wife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who took over the opposition cause after his jailing, shared a video of him smiling and embracing her after his release with the caption: “FREE”.

She also said US officials played a role in brokering his release.

My husband Siarhei is free! It’s hard to describe the joy in my heart.



Thank you, 🇺🇸 @POTUS, @SPE_Kellogg, @JohnPCoale, DAS Christopher W. Smith, @StateDept & our 🇪🇺 allies, for all your efforts.



We’re not done. 1150 political prisoners remain behind bars. All must be released. pic.twitter.com/MhngqBHFq3 — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) June 21, 2025

“It’s hard to describe the joy in my heart,” she said in a post on X, thanking US President Donald Trump, US envoy Keith Kellogg and European allies. Tikhanovsky, 46, had been imprisoned for more than five years.

Tikhanovsky planned to run against incumbent Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential election, but was arrested and detained weeks before the vote.

His wife Svetlana – a political novice at the time of his arrest – took his place in the polls.

He was sentenced in 2021 to 18 years in prison for “organising riots” and “inciting hatred” and then to 18 months extra for “insubordination”.

Belarus, ruled by Lukashenko since 1994, has outlawed all opposition movements and is the only European country to retain the death penalty as a punishment.

There are more than 1,000 political prisoners in the country, according to Viasna.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski hailed Tikhanovsky’s release from jail and thanked the United States for its role in securing his freedom.

“The free world needs you,” Sikorski wrote on X, addressing Tikhanovsky, before adding a message for his wife: “My sincerest joy goes out to you Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and your entire family. Seeing you together again shows why years of struggle for freedom matter.”

“We will continue to strive to free the rest, including (Polish-Belarusian reporter Andrzej) Poczobut,” Sikorski said, before thanking US envoy Keith Kellogg for securing the “release of 14 political prisoners in Belarus”.