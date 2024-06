GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have appealed for witnesses as they investigate a serious assault that took place on Mercer Street in the city centre yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 2.20pm, a man in his 20s was “seriously injured” during the incident, a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the man was taken to St. James’s Hospital. His injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Gardaí are seeking any witnesses to the assault to come forward. Additionally, they are asking anyone who was in the Mercer Street area at the time of the incident to contact them.

People who were traveling in the area at the time and have camera footage, including dash cam footage, are urged to share recordings with investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station at 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

While no arrests have been made to date, gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station said they are following “definite lines of enquiry”, and that investigations are ongoing.