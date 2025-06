SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Irish actor Leo Earley has been cast in the upcoming television adaptation of Harry Potter.

Earley, a Leitrim native, will play Hogwarts student Seamus Finnegan, an Irish character who features prominently throughout the book series.

The young talent is best known for a monologue about hats, which he read aloud during the Late Late Toy Show last year.

The role of Seamus Finnigan was previously played by Irish actor Devon Murray in the Harry Potter film franchise.

He played the character in all eight movies, the production of which spanned from 2000 to 2010.

The film series featured a number of prominent Irish actors, including Brendan Gleeson, Fiona Shaw and the late Richard Harris.

The new television series was announced by HBO in 2023, with production to begin this summer in the UK.

The series has been described as a “faithful adaptation” of the children’s books, with author JK Rowling signed on as executive director.

The series will feaure a number of well-known actors, including John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid, and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout. HBO HBO

Last month, acting newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout were announced to be playing the leading roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley respectively.