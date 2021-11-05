17 people arrested over fraudulent activity related to Covid-19 social welfare

A GARDA NATIONAL Immigration Bureau-led operation saw the arrests of seventeen people yesterday in Dublin City.

The multi-agency operation included gardaí from Mountjoy Garda station along with representatives from the Workplace Relations Commission, the Department of Social Protection and Revenue.

Five businesses were searched as part of the investigation, in a bid to disrupt, eliminate and prosecute fraudulent activity in relation to Covid-19 social welfare.

Nine men and eight women, with ages ranging from 20s to 60s, were arrested for immigration offences during the searches.

Sixteen of the 17 were charged and bailed to appear before District Court 3, Criminal Courts of Justice on 18 November 2021.

The remaining person, a man in his 50s, remains in custody. He is due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning in relation to an outstanding bench warrant.

The Garda Press Office did not comment further on this operation.