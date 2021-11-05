#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 5 November 2021
Advertisement

17 people arrested over fraudulent activity related to Covid-19 social welfare

The arrests were made over immigration offences.

By Rebecca Daly Friday 5 Nov 2021, 12:35 PM
56 minutes ago 4,495 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5593030
Seventeen arrested in Garda National Immigration Bureau-led operation
Image: Shutterstock
Seventeen arrested in Garda National Immigration Bureau-led operation
Seventeen arrested in Garda National Immigration Bureau-led operation
Image: Shutterstock

A GARDA NATIONAL Immigration Bureau-led operation saw the arrests of seventeen people yesterday in Dublin City. 

The multi-agency operation included gardaí from Mountjoy Garda station along with representatives from the Workplace Relations Commission, the Department of Social Protection and Revenue. 

Five businesses were searched as part of the investigation, in a bid to disrupt, eliminate and prosecute fraudulent activity in relation to Covid-19 social welfare. 

Nine men and eight women, with ages ranging from 20s to 60s, were arrested for immigration offences during the searches.

Sixteen of the 17 were charged and bailed to appear before District Court 3, Criminal Courts of Justice on 18 November 2021. 

The remaining person, a man in his 50s, remains in custody. He is due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning in relation to an outstanding bench warrant. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Garda Press Office did not comment further on this operation.

About the author:

About the author
Rebecca Daly
tips@journal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie