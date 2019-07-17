This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick man (70) returned for trial over alleged sex assault on 12-year-old in Dunnes toilet

In response to arrest, charge and caution, the man replied “not guilty”.

By Gordon Deegan Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 6:59 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

A 70-YEAR-old Limerick man has been returned for trial concerning an alleged sex assault on a 12 year old boy in the toilets at Dunnes Stores in Ennis last year.

At Ennis District Court today, the man – who can’t be named for legal reasons – was returned to trial to the next sittings of Ennis Circuit Court in relation to the alleged sex assault on the 12-year-old on 25 August last.

The schoolboy was at Dunnes Stores mall with his mother and the sex assault is alleged to have occurred while the boy was in the toilets on the town’s O’Connell Street.

The man is charged with sexual assault and the book of evidence was today served.

Individuals convicted of sexual assault in the circuit court face prison terms up to five years.

In court, Judge Patrick Durcan told the man that if an alibi forms any part of his defence he must notify the State within 14 days.

As part of the man’s bail conditions, he is to stay out of Ennis apart from court appearances.

Solicitor for the accused, Daragh Hassett, successfully applied for an easing of signing on conditions for the man at his local Garda station.

The man has previously agreed to provide his phone number to gardai and have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party.

The next sittings of Ennis Circuit Court are in October.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Gordon Deegan

