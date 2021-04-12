Funeral details for Eurovision-winning songwriter and broadcaster Shay Healy announced

Shay Healy at the Gaiety Theatre for the opening night of John B. Keane’s Sive, 2018.

THE FUNERAL OF Eurovision songwriter Shay Healy will take place tomorrow afternoon.

The 78-year-old passed away last Friday following a “long and hard-fought battle” with Parkinson’s disease, a death notice on Rip.ie notes.

Due to current public health guidelines, a private family funeral will take place tomorrow at 4pm at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.

The Victorian chapel will be streaming the service here.

Healy wrote What’s Another Year, sung by Johnny Logan, which was the winning entry at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980.

Originally from Sandymount in Dublin, he started his career as a trainee cameraman in RTÉ before going on to become a presenter with the broadcaster.

In 1992, an interview with former Minister for Justice Sean Doherty about phone-tapping on his late-night talk show Nighthawks eventually led to the resignation of Charles Haughey as Taoiseach.

He left RTÉ in 1995 and founded his own production company, before being diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease in 2004.

He is survived by his two sons, and was predeceased by his wife Dymphna in 2017.