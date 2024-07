ACTOR SHELLEY DUVALL, who played Wendy Torrance in the 1980 Stanley Kubrick movie The Shining, has died aged 75.

Dan Gilroy, her life partner since 1989, confirmed the news of her death to The Hollywood Reporter in the United States.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy said.

The actor starred in movies such as McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Thieves Like Us and Annie Hall. In 1977 she won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival Awards and the BAFTAs for her leading role in Robert Altman’s 3 Women.

