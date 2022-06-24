Have you seen Shiona? She's been missing from south Dublin since Wednesday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 35-year-old Shiona Mulhall who was last seen in the Deansgrange area of south Dublin.

Shiona is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Shiona was wearing a brown netted top with a white top underneath, blue jeans and black Nike runners.

Gardaí and Shiona’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Shiona’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.