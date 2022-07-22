Actress Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in new Elvis film, dies aged 44

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SHONKA DUKUREH, WHO played Big Mama Thornton in this year’s movie about Elvis Presley, has been found dead in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, according to police.
Post-mortem results are pending from the medical examiner.
Police said there were no signs of foul play.
Dukureh, a 44-year-old Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children, police said.
One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbour, who called emergency services.
The actor, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theatre degree from Fisk University in Nashville and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with an education degree, WPLN-FM reported.
In an interview with the station last month, Dukureh said she taught year two pupils for a while and then worked with inner city youth through after-school and summer programmes.
She said those students reached out after seeing her in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.
