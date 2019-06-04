Gardaí appeal for information after man injured in Dublin shooting on Saturday

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE shooting of a man in west Dublin on Saturday are appealing for information.

The incident happened in at Blakestown Way, Blanchardstown at 5.20pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance and have said they are anxious to speak to:

Anybody that was in the Blakestown Way area at the time of the shooting or in the hour preceding the incident and if they observed anyone acting suspiciously.

Anyone that was in the Lidl supermarket or the carpark or the immediate vicinity at the time of the incident.

Any motorists that drove along Blakestown Way on Saturday afternoon who may have had dashcam footage in use.

Gardaí have today confirmed that the suspected getaway car was a navy blue / black Toyota Avensis with a registration of 06-MH-1181.

The car was bought on 27 May and gardaí are appealing to anyone who has seen the vehicle since then to come forward.

The car was found after the shooting burnt out at the Miller’s Glen area of Swords.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7008 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.