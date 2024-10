A MAN IS recovering in hospital after he sustained injuries in a shooting in Limerick overnight, in what is the latest in a string of violent incidents on the south side of the city.

The shooting occurred around 8PM last night, in the vicinity of Crecora Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, located on the south side of Limerick City.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

A Garda spokesperson said they are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the shooting.

“One man, aged in his late teens, was injured. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition remains stable,” said a the spokesperson.

“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.

Gardaí are investigating whether the shooting is linked to other recent violent incidents on the south side of Limerick city.