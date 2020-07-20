Man arrested over shooting in Limerick last month

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Limerick city last month.

A man was shot and injured at Long Pavement, Moyross, on 11 June. He was found 2km away from the scene.

Detectives have today arrested a man as part of their investigation. He is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Officers previously established that the shooting took place at Long Pavement and the injured man then travelled in a green Ford Galaxy car to Castle Street.

The man’s injuries were treated at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who was in the Long Pavement or Castle Street areas, particularly road users with video footage, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on 11 June to contact them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí have also appealed to anyone who may have seen a green Ford Galaxy car in those areas to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.