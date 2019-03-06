This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man injured in shooting in west Dublin

Gardaí are at the scene.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 5:33 PM
7 minutes ago 1,566 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4527393
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A MAN HAS been injured in a shooting in west Dublin.

The incident occurred this evening near Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart.

Emergency services are at the scene. 

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Explosive devices sent to London's Heathrow Airport and Waterloo Station were posted from Dublin
    76,869  96
    2
    		Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    59,234  47
    3
    		Cork auctioneer and Moore Street phone shop on latest Revenue tax defaulter list
    51,073  25
    Fora
    1
    		Thai food chain Camile is trialling its 'virtual' ramen bar in Ireland
    574  0
    2
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to FutureScope
    309  0
    3
    		UK fintech startup Soldo has secured an Irish e-money licence as a shield against Brexit
    225  0
    The42
    1
    		Huge shock as Graham Shaw resigns as Ireland women's hockey coach
    40,788  18
    2
    		Holders Real Madrid dumped out of Europe in humiliation against majestic Ajax
    37,068  82
    3
    		Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    33,289  67
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ryan Tubridy, Louis Theroux and countless others will stop playing Michael Jackson's music now, but will you?
    6,926  1
    2
    		Kate Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend warned Pete Davidson to 'run' ...it's The Dredge
    5,384  1
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I think my boyfriend gave me an STI but he won't admit it
    4,978  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Karen Bradley: Killings by police and soldiers during Troubles 'were not crimes'
    Karen Bradley: Killings by police and soldiers during Troubles 'were not crimes'
    Northern Ireland's top civil servant warns of 'severe consequences' of no-deal Brexit on jobs, security
    New armed Garda unit for border region, but Taoiseach says it would be rolled out even if Brexit wasn't happening
    HEALTH
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Opinion: A million people have no health cover as low-paid families are excluded from access to the medical card
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    GARDAí
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    London police exploring the possibility that explosive devices sent to transport hubs came from Ireland
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie