Dublin: 9°C Monday 12 April 2021
Person killed in shooting outside Paris hospital

One person has died and another is injured.

By AFP Monday 12 Apr 2021, 2:23 PM
Police attend the scene of the shooting outside Henry Dupont hospital in Paris
Image: PA
Police attend the scene of the shooting outside Henry Dupont hospital in Paris
Police attend the scene of the shooting outside Henry Dupont hospital in Paris
Image: PA

ONE PERSON HAS died in a shooting outside a Paris hospital today, a police source has said.

An unidentified attacker shot dead one person and badly injured another outside the hospital today before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at the Henry Dunant private hospital owned by the Red Cross in the upmarket 16th district of France’s capital.

Police and emergency services are at the scene of the shooting.

The suspect escaped on a motorcycle, sources said. 

The hospital cares for geriatric patients and runs a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Henry Dunant hospital in Paris

