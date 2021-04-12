Person killed in shooting outside Paris hospital

Police attend the scene of the shooting outside Henry Dupont hospital in Paris

Police attend the scene of the shooting outside Henry Dupont hospital in Paris

ONE PERSON HAS died in a shooting outside a Paris hospital today, a police source has said.

An unidentified attacker shot dead one person and badly injured another outside the hospital today before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at the Henry Dunant private hospital owned by the Red Cross in the upmarket 16th district of France’s capital.

Police and emergency services are at the scene of the shooting.

Une fusillade vient de se produire à proximité d’un hôpital à Paris (16eme).



1 mort et 1 blessé grave. pic.twitter.com/F5Vw1stNfM — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) April 12, 2021 Source: Remy Buisine /Twitter

The suspect escaped on a motorcycle, sources said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The hospital cares for geriatric patients and runs a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Henry Dunant hospital in Paris Source: Google Maps