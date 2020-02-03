Two killed in shooting at university residence in US

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed and a third person has been injured in a shooting at a university in Texas.

The shooting happened in a dormitory at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The university confirmed there were three gunshot victims at its Pride Rock residence hall, and that two people were confirmed dead.

The third person was taken to a hospital. The university is about 105km north-east of Dallas.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence hall, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room today just before students were alerted.

He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the residence hall.

“There’s police blocking the doorways, but other than that we’re all just kind of sitting in and waiting on the news to happen,” Cooper said.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.