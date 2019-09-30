Poll: Do you shop more online or in-store?

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Forever 21 has become the latest high-profile chain to file for bankruptcy.

By Órla Ryan Monday 30 Sep 2019, 9:31 AM
19 minutes ago 1,271 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Kite_rin
Image: Shutterstock/Kite_rin

GLOBAL FASHION RETAILER Forever 21 has announced it is filing for voluntary bankruptcy.

The move will see the retailer close up to 350 of its stores worldwide. Its Irish shop closed in 2018.

The chain is the latest high-profile name to embark on restructuring its business as more and more shoppers buy online rather than in-store.

Analysts have said the issues being faced by brands such as Forever 21 are partly due to a failure to react to the rise of online retailers.

We want to know: How do you do most of your shopping?


Poll Results:

In-store (173)
Online (113)
Fairly even (81)
I'm not sure (2)




Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

