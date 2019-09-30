Poll: Do you shop more online or in-store?

GLOBAL FASHION RETAILER Forever 21 has announced it is filing for voluntary bankruptcy.

The move will see the retailer close up to 350 of its stores worldwide. Its Irish shop closed in 2018.

The chain is the latest high-profile name to embark on restructuring its business as more and more shoppers buy online rather than in-store.

Analysts have said the issues being faced by brands such as Forever 21 are partly due to a failure to react to the rise of online retailers.

We want to know: How do you do most of your shopping?

