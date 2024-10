THE NEW DUBLIN city centre taskforce has recommended that the GPO be redeveloped “as a major public building”, which could see it become the new home for RTÉ.

The proposal to move RTÉ to Dublin’s O’Connell street is just one of a number of ideas being considered to revive the city centre.

The suggestion has been met with some backlash, with Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon describing it as “harebrained”.

“Anyone who walks down O’Connell Street every day, like I do, doesn’t need to be reminded of the need for proper investment – but this sort of pie in the sky stuff won’t make the area any safer or more attractive to visit or do business in”.

Other suggestions on the future use of the historic building include a museum or a government department.

So today we’re asking: Should RTÉ move to the GPO?