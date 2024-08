JUST UNDER TWO-FIFTHS of young people believe that the voting age should be lowered to sixteen, according to a new survey.

The report by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office found that 39% of people voted yes when asked if they think young people in Ireland should be able to vote at age sixteen, while 50% said no and 11% said they’re not sure.

Advertisement

Over 1,000 secondary school students took part in the survey.

Earlier this year, Minister for Education Norma Foley has said that lowering the voting age to 16 is a “discussion worth having”.

Other EU countries already have a lower voting age, with Belgium and Germany joining Austria, Greece and Malta in allowing sixteen-year-olds to cast their vote in the recent European Elections.

So today we’re asking: Should the voting age be lowered to 16?