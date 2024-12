IRISH SHOWBAND SINGER Dickie Rock has died aged 88, his family has announced.

Rock experienced much success on the Irish charts during the 1960s, coming fourth in the 1966 Eurovision with the song Come Back To Stay, which became a hit in Ireland.

His death was confirmed in a statement issued by them this evening.

Dickie Rock pictured at the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest, 1966 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“His children, Jason, John, Richard, Sarah Jane and Peter will miss him very much,” the statement says.

“Dickie lost his beloved Judy in 2022 and they are now together again, and that is of some comfort to the family.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days, and the family has asked for privacy.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin paid tribute to the singer, describing Rock as “a gentleman loved by many”.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Dickie Rock, an iconic performer who charmed and entertained generations.



The end of an era stretching from Eurovision and the Miami Showband in the 60s until modern times.



A gentleman loved by many. My condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/MZXun5FwHV — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) December 6, 2024

Between 1963 and 1972, Rock was one of the frontmen of the Miami Showband. He had 13 top ten hits with them, including seven number ones.

Liveline presenter Joe Duffy took to X to remember “superstar” Rock.

“Had the pleasure of being in his company and interviewing the legend so many times,” said Duffy.

“A true Irish superstar when we badly needed them.

“He brought colour , joy and music to a grey Ireland. From the candy store on the corner to the chapel on the hill, a legend.”

Country singer Daniel O'Donnell (l) with Dickie Rock in 2016 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rock married his wife Judy in 1966. Judy died in April 2022 weeks after contracting COVID-19.