Saturday 18 March 2023
# Podcast
The Explainer: What is shrinkflation?
This week on The Explainer, Laura Byrne speaks to Edgar Morgenroth, professor of economics at DCU Business School, to delve into the subject more. What level of shrinkflation are we seeing right now, is there anything to protect consumers from it – and when will it end?
47 minutes ago

AS THE COST of living crisis rumbles on, there are few people who have not felt the impact on their pockets.

Inflation continues to creep upwards, and so do the price of goods we are buying – but what about the actual value of those items?

‘Shrinkflation’ is the term applied to when products increase in price, but customer ends up paying more for the same or less. You could also end up paying more for a product of lower quality.

This episode was created by presenter Laura Byrne, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
