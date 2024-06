TRIBUTES TO EAMON Ryan, who today announced he is stepping down as Green Party leader, have been paid by politicians and activists alike.

In the political sphere, he’s already being remembered for his policy successes with the Green Party. Ryan won’t step down as Environment or Transport Minister, or as a TD – at least not until the next general election.

The announcement came 24 hours after the Nature Restoration Law was signed off on at EU level.

The Minister had fought hard for the divisive legislation that aims to protect and restore degraded ecosystems.

Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan commended Ryan for never losing sight of the “bigger picture”.

I want to thank @EamonRyan for his service, his leadership, and friendship over the years, and wish him well for whatever comes next. He has been a leader through good times, and tough times, never losing sight of the bigger picture - and achieving considerable policy success. pic.twitter.com/Tpy5FYuqBI — Grace O'Sullivan MEP (@GraceOSllvn) June 18, 2024

Michael Pidgeon, a Green Party councillor in Dublin, said Ryan is “a champ” who worked hard to get the party back on its feet after the 2011 general election.

Certainly, Ryan’s career with the party hasn’t been without its challenges.

The Greens had their first go in government in coalition with Fianna Fáil and the Progressive Democrats after the 2007 general election. But in 2011, they were wiped out, and Ryan inherited a party once again without any Oireachtas representation.

In 2016, Ryan won a seat in Dublin Bay South and then led the party to the 2020 general election, where it achieved its best result ever.

The same can’t be said for the most recent local and European elections, where the Green Party lost both its MEPs and went from 49 council seats to just 23.

Eamon Ryan is the best. A man of intelligence, kindness, ability and patience.



I can't think of a politician with more impact than him in recent years.



When people wrote the Greens off in 2011, he gave his all to get us back. A champ.



Thank you @EamonRyan pic.twitter.com/bHv0ngEZc3 — Michael Pidgeon (@Pidge) June 18, 2024

Following Ryan’s shock departure, Taoiseach Simon Harris came out to say he respects and understands the decision.

He described Ryan as a politician of “enormous standing” and an “inherently decent person”.

Tánaiste Michéal Martin also had a warm tribute for Ryan, saying he made an “enormous” contribution to Irish politics.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik expressed her “heartfelt good wishes” to the minister.

Wind Energy Ireland, a representative body, said Ryan used his leadership to lay the foundations for radical change in our energy systems and a revision of our reliance on fossil fuels.

“After more than 20 years of talking about developing offshore wind energy it was during his time in office that Ireland ran our first auctions for offshore wind and our first new projects in a generation have entered the planning system,” it said in a statement.

More praise came from Aidan Regan of UCD’s School of Politics and International Relations, who was complimentary of Ryan’s fearlessness when challenging the status quo. He said Ryan will be remembered positively in the history books.

Meanwhile, climate activist and journalist John Gibbons lauded Ryan as “one of brightest, most hard working yet relentlessly maligned Irish politicians of modern era”.

Eamon's announcement that he's stepping down as leader of our party is a huge day for us all. I'm so grateful to him for all that he's done, for his leadership of the party, for his commitment to advancing climate action and nature restoration 💚🌍 n pic.twitter.com/hbvdx2mf1g — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) June 18, 2024

Online, people have also taken the opportunity to highlight some of Ryan’s most memorable moments, such as in 2020 when he fell asleep during a vote on legislation about lower-paid jobs.

It took place in the convention centre, where the Dáil was sitting during the pandemic to allow for social distancing.

Ryan later said he regretted the poorly-timed nap.

Of course the question now is: Who will replace Ryan as party leader?

It’s only been a few hours but the party’s deputy leader Media Minister Catherine Martin has ruled herself out of the race, also announcing that she will step down as number two.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Senator Pauline O’Reilly may throw their hats in the ring as senior members of the party. Both posted their own tributes to Ryan.

Today Ryan also confirmed he would not contest the next general election.

There are multiple Green councillors in the Dublin Bay South area that may seek to fill his seat.