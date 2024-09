A “SIGNIFICANT” GARDA policing and traffic management plan will be in place for this weekend’s Nations League match between Ireland and England.

The game kicks off at 5pm at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

As well as being Ireland’s first UEFA Nations League fixture, it will also be new manager Heimir Hallgrimsson’s first game in charge.

In the 24-hour period of 7 September, up to 1,100 Gardaí of all ranks will be on duty in Dublin City, around the Aviva Stadium, Dublin Airport and any other associated areas.

Uniformed Gardaí will be assisted by specialist units such as National Public Order Units, Air Support Unit, Mounted Unit, Armed Support Unit and more.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has declared this an ‘Extraordinary Event’ in the Dublin area to allow for the appropriate policing of the event.

An Garda Síochána has been liaising with numerous stakeholders, including UK authorities during the planning for this event.

Over 49,000 people are expected to attend and additional policing will be provided tomorrow and Sunday as well.

Heavy traffic is expected in Dublin city centre and in the general Dublin 4 area throughout the day, with a gradual build-up in the vicinity of the stadium in the lead up to kick off and an immediate build-up of traffic post event.

Gardaí have advised people to plan their journey in advance and to expect delays and rolling road closures.

Those attending the match are also advised to use public transport as much as possible.

Road closures

As with all events at the Aviva Stadium, a cordon will be in effect on the streets that lead to the venue and only accredited vehicles will be permitted to pass by this cordon.

All vehicles will be checked for this accreditation.

Local residents, their immediate families, and local business community will be facilitated at the barriers with proof of address.

However, gardai note that proof of address does not guarantee entry through the cordon when there are a lot of pedestrians.

The following roads will be closed to through traffic from 12:15pm on Saturday:

• Lansdowne Park

• Lansdowne Lane

• Lansdowne Road from Shelbourne Road to Herbert Bridge

• Herbert Road

• Newbridge Avenue

• Bath Avenue

• Londonbridge Road

The roads listed below will be closed to through traffic from 3pm on Saturday:

• The remainder of Lansdowne Road from Shelbourne Road to Pembroke Road

• Shelbourne Road

• Beatty’s Avenue

• Ballsbridge Avenue.

Other rolling road closures may be required due to security escorts, temporary fan movements, or other non-event road related incidents.

The traffic diversions and road closures will remain in force until the match is over and the roads are free of pedestrians.

Parking

Meanwhile, from 7am on Saturday, parking will be prohibited by An Garda Síochána at the following locations:

Lansdowne Road – Both sides from Shelbourne Road to Herbert Bridge

Herbert Road – Left side from Herbert Bridge to Tritonville Road

Lansdowne Lane – Left side from Shelbourne Road

Shelbourne Road – Both sides from Shelbourne Avenue to The Podium Entrance

Shelbourne Road – Left side from The Podium Entrance to Bath Avenue

Havelock Square – Right side from Bath Avenue to the Entrance Gate

Northumberland Road – Both sides from Lansdowne Road to Haddington Road

Gardaí say they will ensure that traffic disruption is kept at a minimum across the city.