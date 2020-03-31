This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Coveney to discuss coronavirus with Stormont leaders and Northern Ireland secretary this morning

The leaders will discuss cross border cooperation amidst the ongoing global health crisis.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 10:32 AM
41 minutes ago 2,948 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5062398
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY will hold a teleconference with the Stormont leaders and the British secretary of state to Northern Ireland today to discuss cross border cooperation during the global Covid-19 health crisis.  

The meeting is due to take place at midday with the Department of Foreign Affairs confirming “the nature of the call is to look at ways of ensuring effective cooperation and coordination across the island”. 

Measures to contain the virus have become closely aligned after both the Republic of Ireland and the North introduced restricted movement measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. 

Residents in both jurisdictions are only permitted to leave their homes now for brief spells of exercise, to gather essential supplies, and to attend work if you are an essential worker. 

Almost 3,500 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across the island of Ireland, with a total of 76 deaths.

Restrictions

Coveney, speaking on Claire Byrne Live last night said additional restrictions could be imposed if the National Public Health Emergency Team recommends such measures but that the current measures are working. 

“We are doing everything we possibly can to protect people from the spread of this virus and I think, when you listen to Tony Holohan talking, he would acknowledge that the actions and the sacrifices and the discipline that the public are showing now in terms of restrictions being imposed, is having a positive impact.

But we are not even close to being done yet, we are really at the start of this challenge still. 

Asked why the Government hasn’t moved to completely close borders in Ireland, Coveney said the National Public Health Emergency Team has not recommended it and there cannot be any restrictions on the border with Northern Ireland. 

“That is not the advice of our experts, but what we have done is we have put significant restrictions in place for people coming into Ireland whether they come by sea or air,” he said. 

He said all travellers into the country must self-isolate for two weeks and that borders must remain open to allow Irish citizens get home from abroad. 

“We need to ensure that our supply chains will continue to bring medicines into Ireland, to bring food into Ireland, and of course nobody wants to impose border restrictions between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and we’re not going to do that.”

“We shouldn’t be shutting ourselves off from the rest of the world,” he added.  

