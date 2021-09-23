Families and children of public figures are 'not fair game', says minister

FAMILIES AND CHILDREN of politicians and other public figures are “not fair game”, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Speaking to The Journal in New York yesterday evening, Coveney said he was not sure whether legislation to tackle protests at the homes of politicians would be possible.

In recent weeks, demonstrations have been held outside the homes of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Protests were also held outside Simon Harris’ homes when he was health minister.

Anti-vaccination campaigners protested outside Minister Donnelly’s home on two separate occasions on 10 and 12 September. The same group gathered outside the Tánaiste’s home in Dublin at the weekend. Gardaí were present at both protests.

Individuals who organised and attended the protests have pledged to continue with these types of demonstrations on a weekly basis and threatened to prevent politicians from leaving their homes.

Social Democrats co-leader and spokesperson on justice Catherine Murphy has said the government should look at whether there are pieces of legislation that can be applied to these incidents. If it cannot, then new measures should be considered to make private homes “out of bounds” for protests, she said.

“I would like to think that the private lives of politicians and public figures, not just politicians, should be respected, families and children and partners of politicians and public figures are not fair game for aggressive lobbying,” said Coveney.

“We have to get the balance right in ensuring that Ireland is a place that welcomes criticism, protests when necessary – that is part of democracy, that’s how it works. But I think there is a line we should be careful we don’t cross in terms of legitimate protest becoming almost intimidation at a person’s home and I think the vast majority of Irish people are uncomfortable with,” said the minister.

“Whether it is possible to legislate in that area, I’m not sure to be honest because protest on the street is a public place and if that happens to be close to a person’s home then I think that is very difficult to legislate to prevent that.

“I think what most people would like is some common decency here that there are places to protest, whether that is outside politician’s offices, beside the Dáil or other public places. And there are places I don’t think are appropriate to be trying to impact on a person’s private life at their home which involves other people outside the public figures themselves.”

