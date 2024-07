FINE GAEL POLITICIANS ARE “lining up” to replace Simon Coveney in the Cork South Central constituency, Taoiseach Simon Harris has told reporters.

The former Tánaiste announced on Wednesday that he will not be contesting the next general election and is “stepping out of politics”.

In the statement, he thanked party members in his constituency, saying: “Being elected for 26 years has been the privilege of my life. I will forever be grateful for the faith people in Cork South Central have put in me.”

As the political heavyweight moves aside, six Fine Gael politicians are believed to be vying to take Coveney’s place.

Advertisement

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One this week about his departure, Coveney namechecked a number of people who were looking to fill his shoes, such as: Senator and Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann Jerry Buttimer, councillors Shane O’Callaghan, Des Cahill, Úna McCarthy and Jack White, and European election candidate and former Bord Gais CEO John Mullins.

Cork South Central is one of the most high-profile constituencies in the country, with Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin and Michael McGrath and Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire all holding seats.

With the departure of McGrath to the European Commission, there will be another seat up for grabs, with many speculating that that McGrath’s brother, Seamus, is likely to throw his hat in the ring, having received the highest number of first preference votes in the country last month when he was re-elected in Carrigaline.

“My brother Seamus has indicated that he’s anxious to run, I think he’d be a fantastic candidate but there’s a process to go through and others may well put up their hand and seek to run for the party as well,” McGrath told the Cork Echo this week.

Though one Fine Gael seat is up for grabs with Coveney stepping back, Fine Gael are hoping to take as many as two seats in the newly-expanded five-seat constituency.

The nominations closed last night and the selection convention will be held on 23 July.

Read Next Related Reads Coveney wrapped: Brexit wars, the Cowen tweet and a broken promise on homeless families Can't keep up with the Fine Gael departures? Here's a round up of who is standing down Simon Coveney won't run in general election and says he's 'stepping out of politics'

Coveney said there is a lot of talent in his own constituency, stating this week that it is time to give someone else the chance. Of the six that have voiced their interest, they are ambitious, smart and motivated, he said.

The outgoing TD has said he has made a point of not picking sides in the contest.

The Taoiseach commended Coveney on the work done in the Cork South Central constituency this week stating that as a result of it, “they are lining up to replace him”.

“There are many people who want to be the next Fine Gael TD or the next two Fine Gael TDs for Cork South Central,” said Harris, stating his party “will be putting forward a very competitive ticket in Cork South Central”.