TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS is due to travel to Budapest today for an informal European Council meeting as political parties gear up for the general election.

After weeks of speculation, Harris announced yesterday evening that the election will be held on Friday 29 November.

The Fine Gael leader made the announcement on RTÉ’s Six One News, stating that he will ask President Michael D Higgins to dissolve the Dáil on Friday.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin scooped the Taoiseach yesterday by announcing that the general election will be called this Friday.

Beating Harris to the announcement, Martin told Virgin Media News that it is his understanding the election will be called on Friday when the Taoiseach would travel to Áras an Uachtaráin.

“We’re looking forward to it. You can see people out and about already in terms of campaigning, but it will be on Friday,” the Tánaiste said.

In order for the Dáil to be dissolved, the Taoiseach must first go to Áras an Uachtaráin and ask the President to dissolve the current Dáil.

Advertisement

Once the President dissolves the Dáil, the clock officially starts ticking and a general election must be held within 30 days.

Budapest

While political parties are kicking off their election campaign events, Harris will travel to Budapest where he will participate in a roundtable discussion with European leaders on economic security.

On Thursday evening he will attend a working dinner of the European Council which will take stock of the outcome of the US elections, as well as other foreign policy issues, including Georgia and the situation in the Middle East.

The European Council will also meet on Friday morning to focus on the economic competitiveness challenges facing Europe.

Speaking ahead of his trip, Harris said he looks forward to taking part in the first collective discussion of the outcome of the US elections with his European Council counterparts.

“Donald Trump has emerged as the clear winner and it will be important for us to work with him and his Administration when it takes office to ensure that the EU-US relationship remains strong, balanced and of mutual benefit.

“The US is an indispensable global partner, including on the many global challenges the world faces, not least climate change. Meeting those challenges requires real leadership, including from the US,” said Harris.

The Taoiseach said he will also highlight his profound concern about the continuing catastrophe in the Middle East, especially the new legislation adopted in Israel that will prevent UNRWA carrying out its vital and life-saving work.

“There is no alternative to UNRWA. Preventing it from fulfilling its UN-given mandate will only heap more misery and hardship on the Palestinian people and therefore must be condemned,” he said.

Related Reads It's on! Taoiseach Simon Harris announces general election for 29 November Go! Micheál Martin scoops Taoiseach and announces election will be called Friday New Govt by year end? Harris says formation talks over Christmas with election called this week

Going to the Áras on Friday

Once the meeting has concluded, Harris is expected to land back in Dublin on Friday afternoon, where he is then expected to visit the president.

Harris told tonight’s parliamentary party meeting last night that Fine Gael “can win the next election by constant canvassing and wearing out the shoe leather”.

The Fine Gael leader said his party will “bring the campaign of all campaigns”.

He said Ireland is a great country and urged party colleagues not to let anyone talk this country down. He said Fine Gael’s team “have a great plan for the next five years”.

The Taoiseach said Fine Gael’s team of 80 candidates in 43 constituencies brings great energy and experience, but said nothing could be taken for granted and all must work for every single vote.

He said Fine Gael will have exciting proposals on childcare, supporting families and protecting our older people. He told the meeting that Fine Gael will double the number of houses built if they enter government again.

He said the party has plans to help families with the cost of living, increase Garda numbers, reduce the cost of childcare and help businesses thrive.