TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS is in Washington DC today where he will meet Secretary of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The Tánaiste arrived in the US last night where he met with economic and business stakeholders.

Over the course of today, he will hold several meetings on Capitol Hill to discuss economic, trade and foreign policy priorities.

The Tánaiste will discuss trade and investment relations with Lutnick, as well as the mutually beneficial US-Ireland economic relationship, which supports over 400,000 jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

Among Trump’s team, Lutnik has been viewed among the most agressively opposed to Ireland’s position in global business, infamously saying that Ireland is his “favourite tax scam”.

Speaking before their meeting, Harris said: “We are here to keep the lines of communications open with US political and business leaders as well as share insights and engage. During the visit I will be emphasising our desire to find a negotiated solution between the EU and US on tariffs and that I am fully supportive of Commissioner Šefčovič’s work.”

Harris said he will make the point that the European Union is ready right now to negotiate.

“We have a team on standby to travel to DC to begin negotiations between the EU and the US to find a way forward,” he said.

“In a complex and unpredictable global economic environment, direct bilateral engagement with the United States is one of my priorities. A particular focus of discussions will be the transatlantic economic and trade relationship between Ireland, the EU and the United States. I hope the trip will provide for an opportunity to gain further insight into the administration’s thinking on their next steps,” said Harris.

Minister Heydon meeting with the US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. The Journal The Journal

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon is also in the US on a trade mission.

Yesterday, Heydon met with Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, stating that the meeting was “frank” but “warm”.

The minister said they also spoke about her family ancestry in Galway.

Heydon said he invited the secretary over to Ireland, stating that she committed to do so in the autumn.

In addition to Ireland and the US’s trade and economic relationship, the Tánaiste’s discussions today will focus on foreign policy issues, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Harris said this is also a crucial time to update US counterparts on the situation in Northern Ireland, including discussions with the British government on Legacy issues and on ending paramilitarism.

The Tánaiste added: “US support has been so significant over many decades in underpinning peace and reconciliation on this island, and remains essential.”