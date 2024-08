TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS is meeting French president Emmanuel Macron today in Paris.

The two are set to discuss Irish-French relations and EU issues as part of the bilateral meeting. The separate conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East are also on the agenda.

Advertisement

While in Paris the Taoiseach will also attend events to meet Team Ireland in the 2024 Paralympic Games. He is due to visit the Paralympic village where he will meet with members of Team Ireland and attend a welcome event at the Irish Embassy for Ireland’s Paralympic athletes.

The meeting comes amid a crunch period for the French government. Macron has rejected efforts by the Left to form a government as he holds talks with parties in the centre alongside far-right figures including Marine Le Pen.

He has been searching in successive rounds of talks for a new prime minister since elections in July gave a left-wing alliance the most seats in parliament but not enough to govern.