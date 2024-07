THE MUCH-AWAITED vote in the European Parliament on whether Ursula von der Leyen should continue as President of the European Commission is set to take place today.

The German ex-defence minister has led the European Commission since 2019 but her leadership has come under particular focus since the breakout of the latest period of violence in the Middle East.

Following the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, von der Leyen had said that Israel would have Europe’s support in its actions “in the weeks ahead”, leading to criticism that she had given support to the Israeli bombing campaign which followed.

In her role, von der Leyen has also weathered several crises like the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine — and also faced many controversies.

Dealing a blow to von der Leyen a day before the vote, a top EU court ruled she failed to be transparent enough about coronavirus vaccine contracts.

But her supporters believe she will comfortably clinch the vote by secret ballot after holding weeks of negotiations with lawmakers to push them to back her.

Von der Leyen needs at least 361 votes in the 720-seat parliament, which is holding its first sitting in the French city of Strasbourg since EU-wide elections in June.

Advertisement

This will likely be von der Leyen’s only shot since her candidacy was already hotly debated by EU leaders in June.

If the 65-year-old fails to get a majority, the 27 leaders will be expected to put forward a new name.

‘Not a blank cheque’

Von der Leyen belongs to the biggest political group in the parliament, the conservative European People’s Party (EPP), which is in a centrist coalition with the Socialists and Democrats and the liberal Renew Europe groups.

In theory, that coalition has the numbers to get von der Leyen over the line.

The position of Ireland’s MEPs has been the subject of some debate, with only Fine Gael members declaring their intention to vote for von der Leyen.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews and Billy Kelleher have also announced that they will not be voting for her either. It is understood that the other two other Fianna Fáil MEPs, Barry Cowen and Cynthia Ní Murchú, will also not support the incumbent.

Sinn Féin’s two MEPs Kathleen Funchion and Lynn Boylan will also vote against von der Leyen with Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin also ruling out voting for her.

With reporting by © – AFP 2024