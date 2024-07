HE EU COULD soon have a Commissioner with direct responsibility for housing, with Ursula von der Leyen promising to create the position if she is confirmed as Commission President.

Von der Leyen is making her pitch to the European Parliament today as she seeks to continue in the position she has held since 2019.

As part of her speech, von der Leyen said:

“People are struggling to find affordable homes. This is why – for the first time – I will appoint a Commissioner with a direct responsibility for Housing. And we will develop a European Affordable Housing Plan.”

“Typically, housing is not seen as a European issue. But I want this Commission to support people where it matters the most. If it matters to Europeans, it matters to Europe.”

On Tuesday, when Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament, she also promised put housing at the top of the EU’s agenda.

While not eluding to how the Parliament might tackle this, Metsola highlighted that the MEPs needed to work towards delivering affordability to the European housing market. “Our young people cannot buy a home,” she said.

Reacting today to von der Leyen’s commitment to appoint the first ever EU Housing Commissioner, Fine Gael MEP Regina Doherty said it “shows the impact that the EU can have in making people’s lives better”.

“It also shows the advantage of Irish politicians working pragmatically together with our EU counterparts in the political centre to deliver change,” she said.

“During the European Election campaign, the issue of housing was raised frequently with me. People recognise that progress is being made but that more is needed including at EU level.”