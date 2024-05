TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said he will not tolerate any country misrepresenting the position of the Irish people after an Israeli minister said that Ireland was rewarding terrorism by recognising the State of Palestine.

Tensions between Ireland and Israel have spiked since the Government, along with those of Norway and Spain, announced they would formally recognised the Palestinian State yesterday.

The reaction from Israel was swift and angry. Tel Aviv recalled its ambassadors from the three countries and called in their representatives in Israel for a stern talking to.

In a post on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, “Hamas thanks you for your service”.

He also said: “Ireland, if your goal is to reward terrorism by declaring support for a Palestinian state, you’ve achieved it.”

Harris was asked to respond to the comments by CNN host Christiane Amanpour this evening.

“What I will not tolerate is any country misrepresenting the position of the Irish people,” said Harris, after acknowledging that any country has the right to summon an ambassador.

He said the Government has been clear in its condemnation of the Hamas attacks against Israel on 7 October and that the hostages being held in Gaza should be released immediately and without conditions.

“But it is entirely possible to say what I have just said and also say the next bit, which sadly some refuse to say: that what is happening in Palestine, what’s happening in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe, that children are being starved, are being deprived of food.

“And there are children who will go asleep in Gaza tonight not sure if they will wake in the morning. This situation is not sustainable. It needs to stop.”

He said he did not wish to be distracted from that fact.

“I have no intention, in any way, shape or form, of being distracted from the immediate need for a cessation of violence in the Middle East.”

Addressing the people of Israel directly, Harris said:

“We recognise the State of Israel. We recognise Israel’s right to live in peace and security. That is their right. The people of Palestine must also have an equivalent right to peace and security.”

“And let me also say this to the people of Israel: The Irish people know what it’s like to have their national identity hijacked by a terrorist organisation.

“The IRA was never the people of Ireland and Hamas is not the people of Palestine.”

The Irish decision to recognise Palestine came after months of intense engagement with other EU countries and will finally put into practice a bill that had already passed the Seanad and Dáil in 2014.