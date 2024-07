A WAX SCULPTURE of the late Sinéad O’Connor has been withdrawn from display at the National Wax Museum in Dublin after its unveiling yesterday was met with uproar from fans of the world famous singer.

The likeness was unveiled yesterday ahead of the first anniversary of O’Connor’s untimely death and was immediately met with mixed but mostly negative reaction online.

“After careful consideration and feedback from the public, we have decided to create a new wax figure that more accurately captures Sinead O’Connor’s essence and legacy,” said a spokesperson for the museum.

After a meeting held this morning, the decision was made to remove the figure.

Sinéad O’Connor’s brother John O’Connor phoned into RTÉ’s Liveline this afternoon and said the figure looked like something between “a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds”.

“I thought it was hideous,” he said, adding that a statue of the singer in Dublin city would be a more appropriate tribute.

Paddy Dunning, who runs the wax museum in Dublin, also called into Liveline to join Sinéad’s brother. He said: “I didn’t sleep last night.”

He said that the sculpture had not gone through the normal approval process. He apologised for upsetting people, particularly the O’Connor family, by unveiling the sculpture.

“We’ll go again and we’ll remodel and we have to do better,” he said.

Asked why the process had been rushed, Dunning said it was because of the anniversary of O’Connor’s death, which falls today.

Only yesterday, however, Dunning had said: “I think she would be happy with it. I think it’s put her forward as a serious artist.”

Paddy Dunning posing with the sculpture yesterday. Carl Kinsella Carl Kinsella

The artist who created the waxwork sculpture, PJ Heraty, has been behind many well received works for the museum in the past but Dunning said, “I know he could do better.”

Heraty has just retired and this was to be his last work for the museum.

Heraty created the sculpture of legendary rock star Phil Lynnott’s mother, Philomena Lynott, as well as the model of former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, both of whom praised his work.

“The National Wax Museum Plus is launching a new project to create a more accurate representation,” the museum said in a statement today.

“In response to the public’s feedback regarding the wax figure, we acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinead’s devoted fans.

“We have listened closely to the reactions and agree that the figure does not fully capture Sinead’s unique presence and essence as we intended.”

The statement continued: “We deeply appreciate the public’s love for Sinead and share in their admiration for her remarkable career and contributions.”

The museum said it is committed to creating “a new wax figure that better reflects Sinead O’Connor’s true spirit and iconic image”, adding that work on a new likeness would begin immediately.