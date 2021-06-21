Family forced out of Cork home as sinkhole appears in driveway

A FAMILY HAVE been forced to move out of their home in Blackrock, Co Cork, after a large sinkhole opened up in their driveway.

A burst water pipe appears to have created a cavern underneath the driveway, causing the ground outside the house to collapse.

Technical teams from Irish Water are assessing the situation at the scene to identify what further works are needed to make the area safe.

The utility company said it is also carrying out examinations on the wider area to ensure there is no risk to neighbouring properties.

“We understand how traumatic and difficult this has been for the family affected. Our top priority at the moment is to make the area safe and allow the family to return to their home,” Irish Water said in a statement.

In the meantime we have arranged hotel accommodation for them and we are liaising with them to ensure they have everything they need and are being given regular progress updates.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Cork City Fire Brigade

The burst pipe has been repaired and normal water supply has been restored to the area.

Irish Water said it will monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of the public and maintain normal water services.