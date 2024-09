SINN FÉIN HAS promised that its budget would benefit ordinary people in Ireland by more than €1,000 if it was elected, rejecting a claim by the current government that its Budget will bring gains of €1,000.

In its new Alternative Budget published today, Sinn Féin also pledges to abolish USC for workers earning less than €45,000 a year and reduce childcare costs to €10 per day.

It would abolish the local property tax, stop increases to the carbon tax, and reverse the latest rise in excise duty, the policy document details.

Senior members of Sinn Féin launched the Alternative Budget in Dublin this morning ahead of the Government’s Budget 2025 next month and in anticipation of the next general election, which must be held by March 2025.

Speaking to reporters, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the party’s aims of a “fair and balanced” tax system that “puts money back in workers pockets” are “achievable but we do need a government with the right priorities and a new government that will make better choices”.

“In our alternative budget we choose to invest in meeting the challenges of today and to plan for a better future”.

The party’s spokesperson for finance Pearse Doherty was asked about comments made by Finance Minister Jack Chambers, who said earlier this month that the average worker in Ireland will be better off by €1,000 after Budget 2025.

Doherty said that the minister’s comment “was false”.

“They did the exact same thing in the last budget. This isn’t something new from the finance minister,” Doherty said.

“What Jack Chambers doesn’t tell you is that when he says that the average worker, he actually doesn’t really mean the average worker. The only people who were benefiting to that amount were those who had incomes above €42,000, because his tax changes, which was in the main the increase in the bands, only impacted on those that had higher incomes,” HE SAID.

“We know that the median income in this state is €43,000, so what does that mean? It means half of all workers actually earn less than that, so what Fine Gael delivered for half of the country’s workers last year was a tax package that benefited them by less than €400.”

Sinn Féin launch its alternative budget, aiming to make Ireland a “better place” for families. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/UP4Bf2NiM0 — Muiris Ó Cearbhaill (@muirisoc) September 26, 2024

He claimed the benefits from Sinn Féin’s budget would exceed €1,000.

Doherty also promised €4 billion of capital investment, most of which would be allocated to housing.

Doherty said a Sinn Féin government would not have “runaway projects”, such as the National Children’s Hospital, which has attracted controversy due to delays and its approved budget being extended to €2.2 billion.

Cost of living

The party’s budget includes a cost of living package worth €2.3 billion.

It would introduce a €1.10 increase in the rate of minimum wage, mortgage interest relief payments, a ban on rent increases for three years, and a month’s worth of rent back to renters at a cost of €1.5 million.

There would be a €20 increase for core disability social welfare, a €12 increase for carers, and a new pay-related carer’s benefit under Sinn Féin’s Alternative Budget.

Childcare

As well as reducing direct childcare costs – a major issue for families around the country – Sinn Féin would increase child benefit payments by €10 and provide an additional four weeks of parental leave.

It says it would expand the free school books scheme to secondary schools, cut third level student fees by €1,500, and abolish apprenticeship fees, as well as building more student accommodation.

Irish unification

The party also announced that it would allocated €3 million to running a citizen’s assembly on constitutional change before holding a referendum on Irish unity.

Additionally, it would spend €8 million on conducting “Irish unity research”.

Additional reporting by Muiris Ó Cearbhaill