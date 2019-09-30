UK proposals for border customs posts condemned as 'Tory belligerence'

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has rejected outright reported UK proposals to replace the controversial Irish backstop.

RTÉ reported this evening that the UK has – as part of a broader set of proposals – suggested creating a set of customs posts along both sides of the Irish border.

The UK and the EU have been at loggerheads over the backstop, which Brexit supporters say is unacceptable.

The proposals would also create a “customs clearance site” in the North that could be monitored using GPS or tracking devices on trucks, RTÉ reports.

Tonight, McDonald wrote on Twitter that “the British proposal to reimpose a hard border on our island” would be “out of the question”.

“It is further evidence of Tory recklessness and belligerence towards Ireland.”

TheJournal.ie has asked the DUP – which has opposed the backstop but supports Brexit – if the party could back the proposals.

The Irish government has not yet commented on the reported proposals.

Social Democrats joint leader Catherine Murphy also rejected the proposal as a “non runner”.

The Daily Telegraph’s Tuesday front page story reports that Johnson had been set to reveal his Brexit plans to EU leaders “within the next 24 hours”.

