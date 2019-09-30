This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK proposals for border customs posts condemned as 'Tory belligerence'

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has already rejected the reported proposals.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 30 Sep 2019, 9:42 PM
17 minutes ago 2,316 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4831435
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has rejected outright reported UK proposals to replace the controversial Irish backstop. 

RTÉ reported this evening that the UK has – as part of a broader set of proposals – suggested creating a set of customs posts along both sides of the Irish border. 

The UK and the EU have been at loggerheads over the backstop, which Brexit supporters say is unacceptable. 

The proposals would also create a “customs clearance site” in the North that could be monitored using GPS or tracking devices on trucks, RTÉ reports. 

Tonight, McDonald wrote on Twitter that “the British proposal to reimpose a hard border on our island” would be “out of the question”. 

“It is further evidence of Tory recklessness and belligerence towards Ireland.”

TheJournal.ie has asked the DUP – which has opposed the backstop but supports Brexit – if the party could back the proposals. 

The Irish government has not yet commented on the reported proposals. 

Social Democrats joint leader Catherine Murphy also rejected the proposal as a “non runner”. 

The Daily Telegraph’s Tuesday front page story reports that Johnson had been set to reveal his Brexit plans to EU leaders “within the next 24 hours”. 

More to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie