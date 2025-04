SINN FÉIN HAVE reissued calls for a united Ireland and a border poll to take place within this decade, as the country celebrates the anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Speaking at various commemorations, leader of the party Mary Lou McDonald and her justice spokesperson, TD Matt Carthy, both separately spoke of the need for a referendum on Irish unity this decade, despite the Taoiseach previously ruling out such a referendum by 2030.

Last week, Martin told the Irish Independent that the government was “not planning for a border poll in 2030″. In 2020, during his last term as Taoiseach, he also ruled out the idea.

A poll conducted by the Irish Times earlier this year showed that support in Northern Ireland for a united Ireland has grown significantly over the last three years.

McDonald addressed the party’s annual commemoration in Carrickmore, Co Tyrone this afternoon, while Carthy made his comments at a commemoration in Portlaw, Co Waterford.

Sinn Féin First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill attended the commemoration at the GPO on O’Connell Street at noon today.

In McDonald’s address, she said, “Building a new and united Ireland is the most important task for a generation. It’s not good enough for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to stick his head in the sand and stand against the momentum for unity.”

She said that Sinn Féin must build momentum not just at home, but in Europe and North America to pave the way for a border poll to take place.

“The next step must be for the Irish government to establish a Citizen’s Assembly on Irish unity.

“Our message to Unionists is clear – the united Ireland we seek belongs every bit as much to the families of Dungannon as it does to the families of Carrickmore, every bit as much to the families of Tyrone as the families of Dublin, Cork, and Galway.”

In Waterford, Carthy echoed his party leader’s sentiments.

He said that as they were gathered to commemorate those who had fought for Irish freedom, it was a time of “hope” and “possibility”.

He continued, “yet we have a Taoiseach who tells us that now is not the time for Irish Unity. But the Taoiseach is wrong. And he will be proven wrong.

“Ireland will be united. We will have a referendum on Irish unity. And we will win a referendum on Irish unity.”