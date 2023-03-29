Dáil vote due this evening on Sinn Féin bill to extend eviction ban

A LAST DITCH effort from Sinn Féin to extend the eviction ban is due to be voted on this evening, with the Government likely to block the passage of the bill.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that her party’s bill was the “last chance” to prevent thousands of people from entering into homelessness.

“The Sinn Féin Bill before the Dáil is one last chance to stop thousands from losing their homes,” McDonald said.

“Our legislation to extend the eviction ban buys the Government the time needed to use emergency powers to create necessary capacity and safety nets for vulnerable renters.”

The bill, which uses the same wording as the Government’s eviction ban legislation, was debated yesterday and has been criticised by Government ministers and TDs.

It proposes extending the eviction ban to 31 January 2024.

However, this evening’s vote will not be a simple yes/no vote on the Sinn Féin bill but will instead be on a Government amendment.

McDonald was critical of the move to amend the bill, calling it a “deeply cynical move”.

“At the eleventh hour, the Government puts down an amendment. It does this not to improve outcomes for people but to prevent a substantive, binding vote on a decision that spells disaster for so many.

“It is a deeply cynical move that demonstrates again that this Government disregards the trauma and devastation facing people from Saturday on.”

Varadkar told the Dáil today that extending the ban beyond the end of the month was not a solution and that it would only make homelessness worse at a later point.

He was also critical of Sinn Féin, saying that the party was “exploiting” people’s fears around ending the eviction ban.

“I absolutely appreciate there are a lot of people who are very worried at the moment, people who have received a notice to quit in the past couple of months,” Varadkar said.

“They are fearful, they are worried and, in many cases, they are experiencing real anxiety, and I understand that.

“What I do not appreciate is the Deputy exploiting those fears, adding to them and seeking to amplify them. That is wrong.”

He added that most people who are served with a notice to quit would likely find a new tenancy, either through help from the Government, local authorities or voluntary bodies.

He also said that, among other measures, that changing the tax measures for small landlords would help them stay in the rental market and prevent rising homelessness.