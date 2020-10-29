#Open journalism No news is bad news

Three Sinn Féin members resign after failing to return wrongly received NI grant money

Senator Elisha McCallion was one of the three members to resign.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 3:31 PM
11 minutes ago 3,202 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5248412
File image of Elisha McCallion.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THREE MEMBERS OF Sinn Féin, including a senator, have resigned from the party after failing to immediately return a business grant payment of £10,000 incorrectly received by party offices in Northern Ireland. 

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald outlined in a statement this afternoon that the payments were automatically received by the party offices of these three party members earlier this year. 

“The payments were not applied for and were automatically received as part of the round of grant payments in late March/early April from the Land and Property Service,” McDonald said. 

However, the grant money was not returned immediately, which McDonald described as “unacceptable”. 

“In each case the grant money has been returned in full, with repayments made on Monday and Tuesday of this week,” she said. 

The party has established in each case where responsibility lay for the administration of the accounts in question and for the reimbursement of these monies.

McDonald accepted the resignation of Senator Elisha McCallion from the party. McDonald said the senator “accepts full responsibility for the failure to return the grant immediately”. 

The party also accepted the resignation of an official in west Tyrone who was responsible for the administration of an account which wrongfully received the grant money. 

McDonald said this person “failed to promptly return the grant money despite being requested to do so by Maolíosa McHugh MLA”. 

The chairperson of the Upper Bann constituency organisation also tendered their resignation after failing to return the grant money in s timely fashion. 

“The Small Business Grant scheme was established to support struggling businesses in times of extraordinary hardship,” McDonald said. 

The failure to immediately return grants erroneously paid into Sinn Féin accounts is a most serious situation.

“As party leader I wish to acknowledge and apologise for these failures.” 

