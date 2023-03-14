Sinn Féin motion to call for eviction ban to be extended to January 2024

Christina Finn reporting from New York

SINN FEÍN IS to table a Dáil motion today calling for the eviction ban to be extended until January 2024.

The opposition motion will put renewed pressure on the Government, forcing a vote on the issue the day after the Dáil debates the eviction ban next Tuesday.

Such a vote could spell trouble with all eyes on Government Green Party TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, who have been critical of the decision.

Speaking to reporters in New York last night, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party “absolutely appreciate that the ban on evictions is not in and of itself the answer to our housing crisis”.

“We know that it can’t be a permanent feature, but we also know that it is just irresponsible of a Government to move ahead, to take away this protection from renters and from so many people who are in a very, very vulnerable position. So I think common decency has to prevail here,” she said.

Her comments came after McDonald wrote to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urging him to reverse his Government’s decision to lift the eviction ban.

She said she hoped to get a “positive response” from the Taoiseach, stating: “At the end of the day, it’s simply not acceptable.”

The decision to end the ban was taken by Cabinet last week, with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien defending the decision saying that it would further reduce the number of rental properties available.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted that the eviction ban is both an emotive and difficult issue and that the decision to end it was “hard to defend”.

Speaking in New York yesterday evening, McDonald said it is “very clear” that the Government has not put in place any mitigating measures or any plan to prevent thousand of people becoming homeless.

‘Where will families go?’

The Government cannot answer the “very simple straightforward question of where do these families go when faced with a notice to quit, and eviction, and homelessness? Where are these families to go?” she said.

“I want the Government to do the responsible and decent thing and not to throw families, thousands of them to the wolves,” said the Sinn Féin president.

She repeated that a no fault eviction ban is not the in and of itself the answer to the housing crisis.

“That’s not the point we’re making,” she said.

“When the Government has failed to deliver on housing, failed to create any kind of mitigation or protection, “it’s just wrong in those circumstances to end the eviction ban”, she said.

McDonald added:

In an emergency situation like this society should be seeing an emergency response. They should see a government that is literally pulling out all of the stops.

“So for me, the heart of this problem is that you have a government that says on the one hand, we have a crisis in housing, but who is not prepared to go into full emergency crisis mode to sort this out. And that’s what it’s going to take,” said the Sinn Féin leader.

The key focus now has to be on emergency accommodation, she said.

Emergency accommodation

McDonald accused the Government of squandering the last six months when the eviction ban was in place, stating that not enough was done to ramp up housing.

“If you’re going to end an eviction, at a minimum you have to ensure that you have sufficient capacity in your emergency accommodation. That’s that’s your first thing.

“What can be achieved in six or seven months? I think a lot can be achieved, if you have a Government that is focused, determined and accepts that we what we are living through is a crisis and an emergency,” she said.

When asked about homeowners who are returning home to Ireland from abroad, who cannot move back into their own homes due to the eviction ban – a point that the Taoiseach has raised in recent weeks – McDonald said her party put down an amendment to deal with that very issue.

“The Government did not support that amendment,” she said, stating it was voted against.

“I think that would be a perfectly reasonable exemption,” added McDonald.

“The fact is that we are at capacity, there is simply no room for people should they fall homeless,” she said.

Sinn Féin’s motion proposals set out measures in terms of the use of vacant and derelict buildings, as well as speeding up the system in terms of the procurement and delivery of housing.