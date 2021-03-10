#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 10 March 2021
Advertisement

Sinn Féin places ad in US newspapers calling for referendum on Irish unity

Both the New York Times and the Washington Post will carry half-page ads.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 9:19 AM
1 hour ago 11,514 Views 58 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5377086

A NEW ADVERTISEMENT campaign calling for a referendum on Irish unity organised by the Friends of Sinn Féin will be placed in several major US newspapers today. 

Both the New York Times and the Washington Post will carry half-page ads under the title “A United Ireland – Let the people have their say.”

The ad will also appear full-page in the Irish Voice and the Irish Echo. 

“The Good Friday Agreement provides for a referendum on Irish Unity. It is for the people to determine their future,” the ad states, appealing to the Irish government to “promote and plan for unity.

“As Americans, we call upon our government and public representatives to urge the British government to set the date for the Unity Referendum.”

IMG-20210310-WA0000

The ad campaign was organised by Friends of Sinn Féin and is supported by a number of Irish-American groups including the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Irish American Unity Conference and the James Connolly Irish-American Labor Coalition.

“With your support we can be the first generation of Americans to visit a free and united Ireland,” it states.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald welcomed the move by Irish-American groups to call for a referendum.

“Irish America has been central to the signing and safeguarding of the Good Friday Agreement,” she said, noting that “the central principle of the Agreement is the right of the people to determine their constitutional future. A unity referendum is the measure of that right and an essential commitment of the Agreement.”

Washington 

The ad comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin prepares to hold a bilateral virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on St Patrick’s Day – the first meeting of the two leaders since Biden’s inauguration in January. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will today address a virtual meeting of the Friends of the Caucus on Capitol Hill alongside EU Commissioner Mario Sefcovic. 

The two men will brief members of Congress in Washington over last week’s decision by the UK government to unilaterally change the way the Northern Ireland Protocol is being implemented.

Coveney last week expressed frustration at the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend a grace period that was given to supermarkets in Britain exporting agri-foods to Northern Ireland.

Coveney has said the European Union member states now see that “they are negotiating with a partner they simply can’t trust” and this is why legal options are now being considered. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (58)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie