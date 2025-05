SUPPORT FOR SINN Féin has dropped by two points to 22% in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

It means Mary Lou McDonald’s party is two points ahead of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fáil, with the party remaining on 20%.

Simon Harris’s Fine Gael meanwhile is unchanged since the last Business Post poll, on 19%.

Among the smaller parties, the Social Democrats have the largest share, unchanged at 7%.

Labour is up two points to 5%, while Aontú and Independent Ireland are both down one point to 4%.

The Green Party and People Before Profit are both unchanged at 3%, while independents are up 3 points to 13%.

For the poll, Red C interviewed a random sample of 1,004 adults online between 16 and 25 May.

Meanwhile, Red C also polled people on whether there should be a social media ban for children aged under 16.

Some 65% support such a ban, while 18% are unsure.

Only 17% said they would oppose such a ban.

Women were more in favour of banning social media for under 16s (70%) compared to men (59%), while those aged over 55 were the most in favour of a ban at 71%.

Those aged 18-34 were least in favour of a social media ban at 51%.